Uttar Pradesh: Five killed, including a couple, as truck hits motorcycles in Pilibhit

In a tragic incident, as many as five people, including a married couple, lost their lives after a speeding truck hit their motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Thursday. Station House Officer of Jahanabad Police station in Pilibhit district Mukesh Kumar Shukla said the accident took place on the Haridwar National Highway when Uwaish (32) and his wife Sakra Begum (30) were on their way to meet a relative in a nearby village on the occasion of Eid.

Victims died on spot

Three men -- Akib (21), Sahib (25) and Arbaz (26) -- were also going to take part in an Eid function. A speeding truck hit the two motorcycles with such intensity that all the riders flung several feet away from the scene and their bikes were left completely damaged, police said. All the five victims died on the spot, the SHO said.

The incident led to major traffic congestion on the highway after the families of the victims and many local people gathered there. The administration was able to clear up the roads after the police assured the families of swift action in the matter.

Truck driver at large

He added that efforts are on to identify and nab the truck driver, who fled the spot after the incident. The bodies have been sent for a postmortem. However, an FIR is yet to be lodged into the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

