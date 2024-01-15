Schools in Noida, Greater Noida closed till THIS date for students up to Class 8 amid severe cold wave

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Amid the prevailing cold weather conditions, educational activities for nursery to class eight in all schools of Noida and Greater Noida have been temporarily suspended until January 16, as per an official order. Class 9 to 12 will also have adjusted timings from 10 am to 3 pm, continuing until January 20.

The decision aligns with the guidance of Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma, who, considering the dense fog and severe cold, has instructed all schools to remain closed until January 16 for classes nursery to eight, as stated in the order issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar.

“The entire staff of the school will remain working on January 16. The order should be strictly followed,” he added. In a separate order for Classes 9 to 12, District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said the timings for them will be 10 am to 3 pm in view of the cold weather conditions. These timings will continue till January 20, he stated in the order.

North India reels under severe cold wave

The recent directive further prolongs the closure that had been in effect since January 6. Last week, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration mandated the continuation of school closures for students in class 8 and below, citing the ongoing cold wave conditions. Meanwhile, the national capital experienced a drop in the minimum temperature to 3.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, marking the lowest for this winter.

Visibility drops to zero

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the persistence of dense to very dense fog conditions in the region over the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature reached 20.6 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average. According to the weather department, visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur.

