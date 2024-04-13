Samajwadi Party is a factory for producing goons and mafias, says UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) saying it's a factory for producing goons and mafias.

Taking on I.N.D.I.A bloc partners Samajwadi Party and Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that both the parties are no different from each other.

Earlier, there used to be slogan, Jis car mei SP ka Jhanda, usme baitha hai gunda (Any car which is sporting a Samajwadi Party flag, a criminal is sitting in it) but now it has changed. The slogan now is, Akhilesh Yadav's three friends -- Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari, however, two of them have already died.

Those who rejected darshan of Lord Ram, people will reject them, Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

Last week, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that wherever Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav goes, the BJP or its allies will win elections.

SP president Yadav earlier in the day visited the ancestral residence of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Yusufpur Mohammadabad of Ghazipur district and offered condolences to his family members over his recent death.

Maurya said Yadav has a “relationship” with the criminals but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has an “enmity” with it.

“Wherever Akhilesh goes, either the lotus will bloom (BJP will win) or the alliance will win,” the deputy chief minister said.

