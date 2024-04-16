Ram Lalla's forehead to receive 'Surya Tilak' on Ram Navami | All you need to know about the science behind it

Follow us on Image Source : X/SHRI RAM JANMBHOOMI TEERTH KSHETRA Ram Lalla in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

Ram Navami: Ram Navami 2024 is special, not only for Ayodhya but also for the devotees across the world as this will be the first such occasion after the return of Ram Lalla to his home after centuries. This will be the first celebration of the birth of Lord Ram on Wednesday (April 17) after the inauguration of Ram Mandir and the Pran Pratishtha event of the lord on January 22 this year. Special arrangements have been made in Ayodhya where the Sun will be made to kiss the deity's forehead in a ritual known as Surya Abhishek or Surya Tilak for nearly five minutes at 12.16 pm in the sanctum sanctorum.

In a picturesque display of affection and devotion for the moment, flowers will be showered by helicopter on various places including at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex including Ram Ki Paidi, Ramkot, Saryu Beach, Dharampath, and Rampath.

Surya Tilak and science behind it

On April 17, precisely at noon, the sun's rays will grace the forehead of Ram Lalla within the sanctum of the Ram Mandir, forming what's called ‘Surya Tilak’. This event, elaborately planned by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, highlights a harmonious blend of tradition and science.

The journey involves the scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R), tasked with devising the mechanism for the Surya Tilak. Through marvellous engineering, a gearbox equipped with high-quality mirrors and lenses has been devised to precisely redirect the sun's rays onto Ram Lalla's forehead during the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Made from durable brass and bronze materials, the tilak apparatus ensures longevity and corrosion resistance. The design, incorporating elements of the traditional Pancha Dhathu alloy, integrates ancient wisdom with contemporary engineering.

This innovative approach mirrors ancient Indian temple practices, where astronomically calculated openings around the sanctum sanctorum allowed sunlight to directly illuminate the deity on specific days.

Ram Mandir Trust issues guidelines for Ram Navami day

Anticipating a huge rush of devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, Ayodhya Ram Janmbhoomi Trust has issued guidelines for the people visiting Ram Temple and has cancelled all the VIP darshan passes. The emple trust has also made changes to darshan timings as well.

The festival will be celebrated in the city on a grand level and the state government has made elaborate arrangements for it as lakhs of devotees are expected to flock to the city for Ram Navami celebrations.

