Ayodhya's Ram Mandir sees around 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily | Check entry rules, Aarti timing

Ayodhya: The newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is witnessing an average of 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily, said Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The temple was inaugurated on January 22, 2024, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the doors of the temple were opened to the general public for the first time on January 23.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on its official X informed, "The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is witnessing an average of 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily."

Here are some important rules and regulations to keep in mind if you are planning a trip to Ayodhya to pay your obeisance and get a glimpse of Ram Lalla:

Rules and regulations

As per the trust, devotees can enter the Mandir for darshan from 6:30 am to 9:30 pm. "The entire process from entry to exit after darshan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is extremely simple and convenient. Typically, devotees can have a smooth Darshan of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar within 60 to 75 minutes," said the temple trust.

The trust advised devotees to leave their mobile phones, footwear, purses, etc., outside the Mandir premises for their convenience and to save time.

When visiting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya it is advised not to bring flowers, garlands, prasad, etc., to the temple.

Entry for Mangala Aarti at 4 am, Shringar Aarti at 6:15 am, and Shayan Aarti at 10 pm is possible only with an entry pass. No entry passes are required for other Aartis.

Information such as the devotee's name, age, Aadhar card, mobile number, and city is required for the entry pass.

This entry pass can also be obtained from the website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The entry pass is free of charge.

The trust further said that there is no arrangement for a special darshan by paying a certain fee or through any special pass at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. "If you ever hear about paying for Darshan, it might be a scam attempt. The Mandir management has no connection to this," it said.

Wheelchairs are available in the Mandir for the elderly and differently-abled. "These wheelchairs are intended solely for use within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir premises, not for Ayodhya city or any other Mandir. There is no rental fee for the wheelchair, but a nominal fee is to be given to the young volunteer assisting with the wheelchair," said the trust.

