Ayodhya: Devotees to enjoy 'Water Metro' ride at Saryu River after Ram Lalla darshan at temple

Ayodhya water metro: Devotees in Ayodhya will now be able to enjoy water metro ride after having darshan of Lord Ram in the Ram Temple. In Saryu river, the water metro will run from Sant Tulsidas Ghat to Guptar Ghat, said reports.

The distance of this ride is about 14 km. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated the water metro from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Here are some key features of water metro:

The water metro is fully air conditioned and around 50 passengers will be able to travel at a time The name of this water metro is Catamaran Vessel Boat. To charge the water metro, charging points have been made at Sant Tulsidas Ghat and Guptar Ghat. Once it is charged te metro will work for one hour.

India's 1st water metro in Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year on April 25 inaugurated India's first Water Metro that connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city. Kochi Water Metro, one of its kind project in the world connecting Kochi's islands to the mainland is ready to start the service.

The country's first water metro service will provide safe, affordable and pocket-friendly travel for people in and around Kochi and also tourists from across the world.

"It's a different boat. Being an electric boat for the first time in India, we have many challenges. But we have received training at Indian Maritime University. So no problem. 12 trips per boat during peak time. It takes 20 minutes from one terminal to another. We can carry 96 passengers and 4 crew members so that 100 people," Jayes, Boat master said.

Initially, Water Metro will start sailing with 8 electric-hybrid boats in two routes that are, Highcourt- Vypin and Vyttila- Kakkanad stretches. The single journey ticket fare for the High Court - Vypin route will be Rs 20. The fare for Vyttila- Kakkanad route will be Rs 30.

