5 lakh devotees visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya, CM Yogi Adityanath appeals people to maintain patience

Ram Mandir: Nearly five lakh devotees visited the temple on Tuesday, a day after the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries.

The doors of the newly constructed temple were opened to the public at 6 am and the last entry of visitors was at 10 pm.

Information Director Shishir, in a statement, said, "Today, five lakh devotees had a darshan of Ram Lalla."

'Cooperate and maintain patience'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to people to cooperate with officials and maintain patience as this would allow everyone to have a darshan of the deity. The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure proper crowd management for the convenient 'darshan' of Ram Lalla.

On the instructions of CM Yogi, the Ayodhya district magistrate has deployed magistrates at eight places in the city for crowd management, according to a statement issued by the state government.

Crowds broke through barricades on a few occasions in the morning, triggering stampede-like situations. However, police personnel and officials immediately took control of the situation and made people stand in queues for the 'darshan'.

Chief Minister Yogi also visited Ayodhya to see arrangements at the Ram temple, which was opened for the people a day after the consecration ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He conducted an aerial survey over the Ram Temple.

In a post on 'X', Adityanath said, "Conducted an on-site inspection of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Shri Ayodhya Dham today. On this occasion, necessary guidelines were also given to officials concerned to ensure easy and convenient darshan of Lord Shri Ram Lalla for the revered seers and devotees, and to run all necessary arrangements smoothly."

After an aerial survey, held a meeting with officials and gave directions to make necessary arrangements for the safety, comfort and convenience of devotees. He also discussed with officials of the temple trust the measures to manage the huge number of people coming to the temple. "I appeal to people to maintain patience and cooperate. Everyone should maintain patience so that all can have a darshan of Ram Lalla," he said.

Temporary ban on Ayodhya-bound vehicles

Responding to this overwhelming turnout, Ayodhya authorities swiftly implemented a temporary suspension on all incoming vehicles. This measure aims to control the influx and ensure the safety of the pilgrims and the sanctity of the temple premises.

As part of the emergency measures, all online bookings for vehicles bound for Ayodhya have been cancelled. The authorities assure swift processing of refunds for bus fares, providing a measure of relief to the pilgrims who had planned their journey to the holy site.

The decision to impose a temporary ban on Ayodhya-bound vehicles underscores the significance of maintaining order and safety in the wake of the monumental Pran Pratishtha ceremony. It reflects the commitment of the authorities to manage the unexpected surge of devotees responsibly, ensuring that the pilgrimage to Ram Mandir remains a secure and spiritually enriching experience for all.

(With PTI inputs)

