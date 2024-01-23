Overflow of devotees prompts temporary ban on Ayodhya-bound vehicles post Ram Mandir ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Ayodhya: Security personnel stand guard to manage the crowd as they wait for darshan at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In the aftermath of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, the sacred grounds witnessed an unexpected surge of devotees on Tuesday. Responding to this overwhelming turnout, Ayodhya authorities swiftly implemented a temporary suspension on all incoming vehicles.

Chaotic scenes unfold in Ayodhya

Tuesday morning unfolded with an abrupt influx of pilgrims in Ayodhya, creating a chaotic situation that strained the existing security arrangements. While the overcrowding led to minor injuries for some individuals, fortunately, there were no reports of serious harm.

Yogi Adityanath takes charge

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, remotely assessing the unfolding situation via live-streaming from Lucknow, made a crucial decision in response to the massive crowd. Recognising the need for immediate action, he opted to restrict any further pilgrim arrivals in Ayodhya.

Emergency measures enacted

In light of the situation's gravity, authorities convened a meeting to address the challenges posed by the sudden surge of devotees. Subsequently, a temporary ban on all vehicles heading towards Ayodhya was announced. This measure aims to control the influx and ensure the safety of the pilgrims and the sanctity of the temple premises.

Cancellation of online bookings and refunds

As part of the emergency measures, all online bookings for vehicles bound for Ayodhya have been cancelled. The authorities assure swift processing of refunds for bus fares, providing a measure of relief to the pilgrims who had planned their journey to the holy site.

The decision to impose a temporary ban on Ayodhya-bound vehicles underscores the significance of maintaining order and safety in the wake of the monumental Pran Pratishtha ceremony. It reflects the commitment of the authorities to manage the unexpected surge of devotees responsibly, ensuring that the pilgrimage to Ram Mandir remains a secure and spiritually enriching experience for all.

