PM Modi's Varanasi visit: Projects worth Rs 19,150 crore, Vande Bharat Express train to be launched | DETAILS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Sunday. During his visit on December 17 and 18, he is scheduled to launch several development projects worth Rs 19,150 crore. He will also flag off a Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train.

CM Yogi welcomes PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed PM Modi for his Varanasi visit.

"Hearty welcome and greetings from the 25 crore people of the state to the 'architect' of new India, respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji! During his two-day stay in the holy city of Baba Shri Vishwanath, the Prime Minister is inaugurating the second edition of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' which is deepening the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'," Yogi posted on X.

Launching of Kanyakumari-Varanasi Tamil Sangam Train'

He said the PM, apart from launching the 'Kanyakumari-Varanasi Tamil Sangam Train', will also gift many projects for the all-round development of Varanasi and surrounding areas.

PM Modi to attend Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

According to an official statement, the PM will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra around 3.30 pm on December 17. At around 5.15 pm, he will inaugurate the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat.

On December 18, the Prime Minister will visit the Swaraveda Mahamandir at around 10.45 am.At around 1 pm, Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Subsequently, in a public ceremony, around 2.15 pm, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than Rs 19,150 crore.

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat train

The Prime Minister will flag off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor. He will also flag off the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works.

"A new Vande Bharat train will be flagged off by PM Modi on December 18. The regular timings of this train are yet to be announced, an official notification in this regard is expected to come in a couple of days," said Gaurav Dixit, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station Director.

Other projects that will be launched by the PM