PM Modi's Varanasi visit: Projects worth Rs 19,150 crore, Vande Bharat Express train to be launched | DETAILS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Sunday. During his visit on December 17 and 18, he is scheduled to launch several development projects worth Rs 19,150 crore. He will also flag off a Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train.
CM Yogi welcomes PM Modi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed PM Modi for his Varanasi visit.
"Hearty welcome and greetings from the 25 crore people of the state to the 'architect' of new India, respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji! During his two-day stay in the holy city of Baba Shri Vishwanath, the Prime Minister is inaugurating the second edition of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' which is deepening the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'," Yogi posted on X.
Launching of Kanyakumari-Varanasi Tamil Sangam Train'
He said the PM, apart from launching the 'Kanyakumari-Varanasi Tamil Sangam Train', will also gift many projects for the all-round development of Varanasi and surrounding areas.
PM Modi to attend Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra
According to an official statement, the PM will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra around 3.30 pm on December 17. At around 5.15 pm, he will inaugurate the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat.
On December 18, the Prime Minister will visit the Swaraveda Mahamandir at around 10.45 am.At around 1 pm, Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.
Subsequently, in a public ceremony, around 2.15 pm, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than Rs 19,150 crore.
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat train
The Prime Minister will flag off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor. He will also flag off the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works.
"A new Vande Bharat train will be flagged off by PM Modi on December 18. The regular timings of this train are yet to be announced, an official notification in this regard is expected to come in a couple of days," said Gaurav Dixit, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station Director.
Other projects that will be launched by the PM
- Prime Minister will inaugurate New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-New Bhaupur Dedicated Freight Corridor Project built at a cost of around Rs. 10,900 crore. Other railway projects which will be inaugurated include Ballia-Ghazipur City rail line doubling project; Indara-Dohrighat rail line gauge conversion project, among others.
- Prime Minister will inaugurate green-field Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara road along with two ROBs at a cost of more than Rs 370 crore. It will ease the traffic moment between north and south part of Varanasi city and will enhance visitors convenience. Further key projects to be inaugurated by Prime Minister include strengthening and widening of 20 roads; Sangam Ghat road in Kaithi village and construction of residential buildings in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital.
- Additionally, to cater the housing needs of police personnel, two 200 and 150 bed multi-storey barrack buildings in Police line and PAC Bhullanpur, smart bus shelters built at 9 locations and 132 KW substation built at Alaipur will also be inaugurated by Prime Minister.
- Under the Smart City Mission, a website for detailed tourist information and the Unified Tourist Pass System will be launched by Prime Minister. The unified pass will provide single platform ticket booking for Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ganga Cruise, and Sarnath's light and sound show, offering integrated QR code services.
- Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs. 6500 crore. In order to increase the production of non-renewable energy resources, Prime Minister will lay the foundation of an 800 MW solar park in Chitrakoot district at a cost of around Rs. 4000 crore. To augment the petroleum supply chain, he will lay the foundation of the construction of a new petroleum oil terminal at Mirzapur to be built at a cost of over Rs. 1050 crore.
- Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister include widening of Varanasi-Bhadohi NH 731 B (Package-2) at a cost of over Rs. 900 crore; 69 rural drinking water schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of Rs. 280 Crore; construction of 150 bed capacity Critical Care Unit in BHU Trauma Center; redevelopment work of 8 Ganga Ghats, construction work of Divyang residential secondary school among others.