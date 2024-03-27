Ayodhya: PAC jawan suffers bullet injury in 'accidental firing' at Ram Temple complex

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: A provincial armed constabulary (PAC) commando sustained injuries in an "accidental firing" while he was cleaning his weapon at his post within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya on Tuesday evening, said police.

The injured platoon commander, identified as Ram Prasad (50) was rushed to the Ayodhya medical college and subsequently referred to King George's Medical University (KGMU) Lucknow due to the severity of his condition.

Ram Prasad was posted at temple complex for about 6 months

Prasad, who has been stationed at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex for approximately six months for security duty, hails from Achalpur village in Amethi district.

Inspector General of Police Pravin Kumar confirmed to PTI that the commando sustained the injury while he was cleaning his weapon at his post.

Dr Vinod Kumar Arya, the emergency in-charge at the medical college in Ayodhya, stated that the bullet struck on the left side of his chest. Since his condition was serious, the commando had to be referred to KGMU in Lucknow, the doctor said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: UP: Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's health condition deteriorates inside Banda jail, admitted to hospital

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Horticulture dumping yard in Noida's Sector 32 set on fire by unknown persons