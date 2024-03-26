UP: Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's health condition deteriorates inside Banda jail, admitted to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Banda.

Uttar Pradesh news: Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Banda after his health condition deteriorated inside the jail on Tuesday morning. Mafia don and former MLA Ansari was admitted to the ICU in Rani Durgavati Medical College in a very critical condition.

The police administration has completely converted the Medical College ICU zone into a cantonment. All those responsible for the district administration, police administration and jail administration are maintaining complete silence in this matter.

According to sources, Mukhtar Ansari was suffering from a urinary infection for three days. He was shifted to the hospital at around 1:00 am. Doctors recommended surgery after an initial examination, after which Mukhtar Ansari was shifted to the ICU for surgery. Now, his condition is stable.

Jailer suspended

Two days ago, the government suspended a jailer and two deputy jailers due to negligence in the security arrangements of Mukhtar Ansari. In his virtual appearance, mafia Mukhtar Ansari had accused the jail administration of giving slow poison to him in the court.

Mukhtar Ansari's health was continuously deteriorating for the last one week and when it became more serious at night, he was secretly admitted to the medical college.

According to sources, Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari and family will reach Banda by afternoon today (March 26).

Allegations made by Mukhtar Ansari

Ansari alleged he was given food laced with poison 40 days ago. Suman said that during the hearing on Thursday, Ansari did not appear in the virtual hearing from the Banda jail and its deputy jailor Mahendra Singh appeared before the court and confirmed that Ansari was ill.

According to sources, Ansari was shifted to the hospital amidst tight security. Officials refused to comment on the matter but a police official confirmed that he was in hospital now. A few days ago, Mukhtar Ansari had said that his life was in danger. He had expressed the fear that he was being given slow poison in jail. The jailer and two deputy jailers of Banda jail were suspended for negligence in this matter. Besides, disciplinary action was also initiated.

Mukhtar Ansari was to appear in the court last Thursday in the ambulance case, but he did not reach the court and through his lawyer sent an application to the judge saying that there was a threat to his life in Banda jail.

Mukhtar Ansari had written in the letter that the food given to him on March 19 was mixed with some poisonous substance. He fell ill after eating it.

He had written in the letter that after eating food, he started having severe pain in the nerves of his hands and legs, and then his hands and feet started becoming cold. Earlier, on March 13, Ansari, lodged in the Banda jail, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the 36-year-old Ghazipur fake arms license case.

The court has set March 29 as the next date of hearing in the matter. The case against Ansari and his 12 associates was registered in March 2022.

(With inputs from Pankaj Dwivedi)

ALSO READ: Jailed Mukhtar Ansari tells court he was served food laced with poison inside Banda jail

ALSO READ: Supreme Court grants bail to gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari's son in arms licence case