Supreme Court grants bail to gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari's son in arms licence case.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Abbas Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in connection with an arms license case. This decision comes after a prolonged legal battle, wherein Abbas Ansari sought relief from the court. The case has garnered significant attention due to the involvement of Mukhtar Ansari, a controversial figure in Indian politics known for his alleged criminal activities.

Ansari challenged High Court's order

Ansari had challenged the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench order of November 20, 2022. The Allahabad High Court had denied bail to leader Abbas Ansari in an arms license case. The FIR was lodged in the matter on October 12, 2019, alleging Ansari purchased numerous firearms on the license, claiming himself to be a renowned shooter.

He projected that he had got the license issued at Lucknow transferred to Delhi but no intimation in this regard had been given to the concerned police station and the applicant continued to use both the licenses issued in two different states on two different UID's.

Who is Abbas Ansari?

It should be mentioned here that Abbas Ansari had fought and won on a ticket from Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the then alliance partner of Samajwadi Party in the 2022 state assembly elections from Sadar seat in Mau.

