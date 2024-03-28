Follow us on Image Source : X/FILE Mukhtar Ansari with his family members

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died on Thursday night due to a cardiac arrest in Banda, has been one of the big names in the Uttar Pradesh political circle. Despite he has been behind bars in UP and Punjab since 2005, Ansari has not been away from politics as his family always supported him and carried out his political agenda in the state. It was his family that maintained his political image. With the help of his brothers and son, he kept pursuing his political ambitions from the jail.

Take a look at his family tree

Grandfather: Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari was a former president of the Indian National Congress and the Muslim League during the Independence Movement. Ansari's grandfather was one of the founders of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Maternal grandfather: Ansari's maternal grandfather, Brigadier Usman, was in the Army and was awarded the Mahavir Chakra for his bravery. Brigadier Usman led Army to victory in Navshera in the 1947 war.

Brother: Afzal Ansari, is an MP from Ghazipur constituency. He is a member of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Brother: Sibgatullah Ansari or Sibakatullah Ansari is a former MLA from Mohammadabad in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh. He was an MLA from 2007 to 2017.

Uncle: Former Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari is an uncle of the gangster.

Wife: Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsha was allegedly involved in several crimes along with her husband. The Uttar Pradesh Police last year in April declared a bounty of Rs 50,000 to Ansari's wife Afsha.

Son: Gangster's son Abbas Ansari in an MLA. He won from Mau seat on Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's ticket.

Son: 24-year-old Umar Ansari is absconding as a court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the hate speech case.

Also read: Mukhtar Ansari family: Know about dreaded gangster's wife, children and brothers