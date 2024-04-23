Mukhtar Ansari death: Viscera test rejects 'murder' allegation as no poison found in forensic report

The viscera test report out on Tuesday rejected the 'murder' allegation as no poison was found in the forensic report of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda while serving a conviction in jail.
The poison has not been confirmed in the viscera test report of Mukhtar Ansari, the report said.
On behalf of his family, MP brother Afzal Ansari had alleged that the gangster-turned-politician was killed by poisoning. Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died on March 28 night at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his condition deteriorated.
Post-mortem confirms Ansari died of cardiac arrest: Hospital source