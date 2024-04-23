Mukhtar Ansari death: Viscera test rejects 'murder' allegation as no poison found in forensic report

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mukhtar Ansari

The viscera test report out on Tuesday rejected the 'murder' allegation as no poison was found in the forensic report of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda while serving a conviction in jail.

The poison has not been confirmed in the viscera test report of Mukhtar Ansari, the report said.

On behalf of his family, MP brother Afzal Ansari had alleged that the gangster-turned-politician was killed by poisoning. Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died on March 28 night at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his condition deteriorated.

Post-mortem confirms Ansari died of cardiac arrest: Hospital source

Earlier, the post-mortem on gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest.

Ansari's family has alleged that he died due to "slow poisoning" in the jail. A senior hospital source, who oversaw the post-mortem examination and had access to the report, said on condition of anonymity, "The cause of death of Mukhtar Ansari was found to be heart attack (myocardial infarction)."

The autopsy was conducted by a panel of five doctors. Umar Ansari, the younger son of Mukhtar Ansari, was present when the post-mortem was conducted at the Rani Durgavati Medical College.