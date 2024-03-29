Mukhtar Ansari death: 'My father was being given slow poison’, claims son Umar Ansari

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari's death: Umar Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh, that his father was given poison in the food and said that the family would move the court to seek justice.

Mukhtar Ansari died on Thursday after his health deteriorated as he suffered a cardiac arrest. The jailed gangster was rushed to Banda Medical College Hospital in Banda, Ghazipur where he died during the treatment. This was the second time in two days when his health deteriorated. On Tuesday also, Ansari was taken to the hospital and admitted for around 14 hours after he complained of abdominal pain.

Here's what Umar Ansari claimed

"I was not told anything from the administration side, I came to know about it through the media. But now the whole nation knows everything. Two days ago I came to meet him, but I was not allowed. We said earlier also and even today we will say the same about the allegation of giving slow poison. On March 19, he was poisoned in the dinner. We will move to the judiciary, we have full faith in it," said Umar Ansari.

The body of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been sent for post-mortem at Banda Medical College Hospital. "Post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow, after that, they will give us the body. We will then follow with the further process (cremation). My father alleged being given a slow poison. Around five doctors panel has been made (for carrying out the post-mortem)," he added.

Earlier, Afzal Ansari, the brother of Ansari and Ghazipur MP had accused the authorities on Tuesday of subjecting him to "slow poisoning" while in jail, an allegation that was refuted by the authorities.

Opposition leaders on poison claim

Several political leaders extended their condolences. All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his grief in support of the family of Mukhtar Ansari and highlighted the allegations made by Ansari's brother.

"I pray to Allah to forgive Mukhtar Ansari and give patience to his family and his loved ones. The people of Ghazipur lost their favourite son and brother. Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against the administration that he had been poisoned. Despite this, the government did not pay any attention to his treatment. Condemnable and regrettable," Owaisi wrote on X.

Samajwadi Party leader Ameeque Jamei demanded a thorough investigation of Mukhtar Ansari's death. "We stand with the family of Mukhtar Ansari. Recently he said that he can be murdered anytime, Why he was not given a proper medical facility...We will demand a thorough investigation of the incident," he said.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput also questioned the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari due to cardiac arrest. "Today Mukhtar Ansari's death in the jail raises a big question BJP-led UP Government...This should be investigated thoroughly so that everyone gets to know what is going on..." said the Congress leader.

Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav raised concerns over the death of Anasri and called on the constitutional institutions to take suo motu cognizance of such strange cases. “Sad news was received about the demise of former UP MLA Shri Mukhtar Ansari. We pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. A few days ago he had complained that he had been poisoned in jail, yet it was not taken seriously. Constitutional institutions should take suo motu cognizance of such strange cases and incidents," Yadav said. "Prima facie, this does not seem justifiable and humane,” former Bihar Deputy CM said.

Former Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, who joined the Congress recently, termed Ansari's death an "institutional murder" and demanded a court-monitored probe into it. "Former MLA Mukhtar Ansari's institutional murder. It is like burying the law, Constitution, natural justice," Yadav said.

"The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of this. There should be an impartial investigation under his guidance. For many days he was alleging that he was being given slow poison. His MP brother had also made this allegation. This is an indelible stain on the constitutional system of the country," he added.

Section 144 in UP

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars large gatherings, were imposed across the state and additional security personnel deployed in the Banda, Mau, Ghazipur and Varanasi districts.

Additional deployment of police personnel has also been made in Banda, Mau, Ghazipur and Varanasi districts, he added. "Teams of Central Reserve Police Force have been deployed along with local police in these districts," the DGP said.

Ansari, who hailed from Mau, was believed to have strong influence in adjoining Ghazipur and Varanasi districts as well. The social media cell of the Uttar Pradesh Police has also been activated to keep a close watch on unlawful elements online, he said.

(With ANI inputs)

