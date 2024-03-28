Mukhtar Ansari, jailed gangster-turned-politician, dies of cardiac arrest

Follow us on Image Source : MUKHTAR ANSARI DEAD Mukhtar Ansari dead

Mukhtar Ansari, gangster-turned-politician, died on Thursday after his health deteriorated as he suffered a cardiac arrest. The jailed gangster was rushed to Banda Medical College Hospital in Banda, Ghazipur where he died during the treatment. This was the second time in two days when his health deteriorated. On Tuesday also, Ansari was taken to the hospital and admitted for around 14 hours after he complained of abdominal pain.

According to reports, the gangster's health deteriorated after he broke his Ramzan fast.

Banda Medical College principal Suneel Kaushal has confirmed that Ansari has died of a cardiac arrest at the facility. He was hospitalised for around 14 hours on Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain.

Image Source : INDIA TVGangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies at 60

Mukhtar Ansari, 60, is a five-time former MLA from Mau Sadar seat and has been behind bars in UP and Punjab since 2005. He has over 60 criminal cases pending against him. He was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts of UP and was lodged in the Banda jail.

His name was on the list of 66 gangsters issued by Uttar Pradesh Police last year.

Earlier, his brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, who reached the hospital, alleged that he was given poison in jail.

The security has been enhanced in Mau town of Uttar Pradesh as Ansari's supporters have started to gather at his residence.