Mukhtar Ansari Dead: Crime story of Uttar Pradesh don with over 60 pending cases

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest.

Mukhtar Ansari death: Mukhtar Ansari, gangster-turned-politician and a five-time MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Mau Sadar seat, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday. The jailed gangster's health had deteriorated after he broke the Ramzan fast following which he was rushed to Banda Medical College Hospital in Ghazipur. He was 60.

Ansari had been behind bars in UP and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases pending against him. The gangster was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts of UP and was lodged in the Banda jail.

His name was on the list of 66 gangsters issued by Uttar Pradesh Police last year.

According to UP Police, cases were registered against Mukhtar Ansari under sections related to robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, extortion and murder in Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chanauli, Azamgarh, Mau, Sonbhad, Lucknow, Barabanki and Agra.

Ansari convicted in eight cases

Of the 65 cases registered against Mukhtar Ansari, 21 cases were pending in various courts. He was sentenced by the court in eight cases and had been behind bars since 2005.

On 21.09.2022, Mukhtar was sentenced to seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 37,000 in a case in Lucknow.

On 23.09.2022, in another case, Lucknow court had sentenced him to 5-year jail and a fine of Rs 50,000.

On 15.12.2022, he was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh in Ghazipur.

On 29.04.2023, Ghazipur court had sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

On 05.06.2023, A Varanasi Court had sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

On 27.10.2023, the Ghazipur court had sentenced him to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 50,000.

On 15.12.2023, once again, the Varanasi Court had imposed a jail sentence of 5 years 6 months and a fine of Rs 10,000 on Mukhtar Ansari.

On 13.03.2024, the Varanasi Court had sentenced Ansari to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2 lakh in a case related in Ghazipur.

ALSO READ | Mukhtar Ansari, jailed gangster-turned-politician, dies of cardiac arrest