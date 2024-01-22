Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 'Lord Ram is arriving today,' says Mukesh Ambani as he arrives in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani

Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha': Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Watch video here:

Meanwhile, speaking to the news agency ANI, Mukesh Ambani said that Lord Ram is arriving today and the entire country will be celebrating Ram Diwali today. "Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country, " said Mukesh Ambani.

Nita Ambani said, "It is a historic day."

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The much-awaited consecration event at Ram temple will be held in Ayodhya today in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals. The shrine will be opened to the public a day later. The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue.

The ritual for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir began on January 16, starting from the Saryu River and will conclude today with the inauguration of the temple during Abhijit Muhurat. The new idol of Ram Lalla, in its 5-year-old form, arrived in the temple complex on January 17.

Ayodhya was abuzz with the cackle of locals and the excitement and anticipation were palpable ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' and the grand opening of the temple on Monday.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in the grand temple will be conducted on Monday afternoon, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and personalities from all walks of life. The ceremony will be officiated by a complement of priests chosen from across the country. A team of priests is to be led by Lakshami Kant Dixit.

