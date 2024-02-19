Mayawati affirms BSP's solo venture in Lok Sabha polls, denounces alliance rumours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BSP chief Mayawati

BSP president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Monday reiterated once again that her party would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own.

The BSP leader on X said, "Despite BSP's repeated clear declaration of not forging an alliance with any party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, spreading rumours about alliance every day proves that without BSP, some parties are not going to fare well in the election. The welfare of our people is paramount."

In another post on X, she said her party's decision to go solo in the election is firm.

"Therefore, keeping in mind the interest and welfare of the entire society, especially the poor, exploited and neglected, BSP's decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own strength with the body, mind and money of its people across the country is firm. People must be careful of rumours," she added.

Last month, Mayawati announced her party would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own, however, she did not rule out a post-poll alliance. Talking to reporters at the state party office on her 68th birthday, she also categorically denied reports in a section of the media about her retirement from politics and stressed that she will continue to strengthen the party till her last breath.

Mayawati also cautioned her partymen against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, saying that he changed colours like a chameleon to mislead them.

She said after the Lok Sabha elections, the BSP can join the government at the Centre on the basis of proper representation to the party.

"The party will not contest the elections in alliance with anyone, but after the polls, unlike the previous times, the party is no longer going to give 'free support' from outside," the BSP chief said.

"Regarding the elections, I want to make it clear again that our party will fight the Lok Sabha polls alone on the strength of the poor and marginalised sections, especially Dalits, tribals, Muslims and people of other religious minority communities.

"It was on their strength that in 2007, we formed a government with full majority in Uttar Pradesh by contesting the elections alone. Therefore, keeping in mind the past experience, our party will contest the Lok Sabha elections alone," she said.

Rejecting reports of her retirement doing the rounds on social media after she recently made her nephew Akash Anand as her political successor, Mayawati said they are "fake" and have no basis.

Mayawati clarified that the BSP will keep distance from all parties having casteist, capitalist, and communal views.

"If the Lok Sabha elections are held as free and fair as the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections when there were no irregularities or rigging in EVMs, then our party will bring better results by contesting the polls alone," she said.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal skips ED’s sixth summon, cites ‘matter in court now’