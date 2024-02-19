Arvind Kejriwal skips ED’s sixth summons, cites ‘matter in court now’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the Enforcement Directorate's 6th summons for questioning in the excise policy linked money laundering case.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) once again termed the ED summons as illegal, saying the matter of validity of ED summons is now in court and the ED itself went to court.

Instead of sending summons again and again, ED should wait for the court's decision, it added.

A Delhi court last week had asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 acting on a complaint filed by the ED for disobeying ED summons in this case and noted that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply.

This was the 6th summons in this case by the ED to the former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. He was earlier called on dates like February 2, January 18 and January 3 this year and December 21 and November 2 in 2023.

The AAP convenor had earlier written to the ED, describing the summonses issued to him as "illegal and politically motivated". He had alleged that the summonses were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

Also read: Farmers Protest: Union Ministers propose five-year plan at fourth round of talks