'Congress will implement Sharia law in country, if comes to power': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath levelled serious accusations against the Congress on Tuesday, alleging that the party, in its election manifesto, has indicated its intention to implement the 'Sharia law' in the country and redistribute people's property.

Addressing an election rally in Amroha, the Chief Minister said, "The Congress and its allies have betrayed the country and have once again come to you with their false manifesto. If you look at the Congress' manifesto, they say that if they form a government, we will implement Sharia law."

"You tell me, will this country be run by the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar or by Shariat?" he asked.

Congress will implement 'vyaktigat kanoon'

"Congress people talk in their manifesto that they will implement 'vyaktigat kanoon' (personal laws). That means Sharia law will be implemented because Modi ji stopped the practice of triple talaq," Adityanath said.

"They say that we will again restore personal law. These people will implement Sharia law...," he added.

'Congress will take people's property and distribute it'

Escalating his attack, Adityanath alleged, "The Congress manifesto says that they will take people's property and distribute it. Do you want to allow the Congress and Samajwadi Party to loot your property?"

"Look at the condition of these shameless people. On one hand, they are eying on your property and on the other hand they are making the mafia and criminals their necklace and reciting Fatiha in their name," he added.

Referring to a comment made by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in 2006, Adityanath said, "When Dr Manmohan Singh ji was the Prime Minister, he had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's resources..." "So where will our Dalits, backward classes, Kharagvanshis, Pals, poor and farmers go? Where will the mothers and sisters go, where will the youth go?" he asked.

(With PTI inputs)

