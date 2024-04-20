Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to address joint rally in support of Congress candidate Danish Ali in Amroha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are scheduled to address a joint rally at Gandhi statue, mini stadium in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh on April 20. The duo will campaign for I.N.D.I.A bloc candidate Kunwar Danish Ali. Former BSP leader and sitting MP from Amroha Ali joined Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

"In support of INDIA alliance candidate Mr. @KDanishAli ji, Mr. @RahulGandhi ji and Mr. @yadavakhilesh ji will address a public meeting today at Gandhi statue, mini stadium in Amroha district. India will fight, India will win," Uttar Pradesh Congress X handle posted.

As a part of I.N.D.I.A coalition, SP gave 17 seats to Congress which has only one Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh.

The joint rally by SP and Congress comes a day after PM Modi's rally where he lambasted Gandhi and Yadav.

Film of 'do shehzade' already rejected: PM Modi

PM Modi took a veiled dig at Gandhi and Yadav on Friday, saying the shooting of the film "do shehzade ki jodi" is on but it has already been rejected by people.

"Every time these people seek votes from the people of Uttar Pradesh, they carry a basket of dynasty, corruption and appeasement. They do not leave any chance to attack our faith," PM Modi said, addressing a rally here.

In a veiled attack on Gandhi and Yadav, he said, "The shooting of the film 'do shehzade ki jodi (a pair of two princes)' is going on. But their film has already been rejected by people."

Hitting out at Danish Ali, the Congress candidate from Amroha, Modi alleged that he has objections in saying "Bharat Mata ki jai".

"Will a person, who cannot accept Bharat Mata ki jai, look good in the Indian Parliament? Should such a person be allowed entry into the Indian Parliament?" he asked the gathering.

(With agencies' inputs)