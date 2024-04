Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP releases third list for Uttar Pradesh, replaces Mathura candidate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday declared 12 candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, announcing a replacement for the Mathura constituency. The second list includes candidates for Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Unnao and Lucknow among a few other constituencies.

The party has fielded Suresh Singh from the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency replacing Kamal Kant Upmanyu. Singh has been pitted against actor and BJP MP Hema Malini.

Check full list here:

Ghaziabad: Nandkishore Pundir Aligarh: Hitendra Kumar alias Bunty Upadhyay Mathura: Suresh Singh (changed) Mainpuri: Dr. Gulshan Dev Shakya Kheeri: Anshay Kalra Rockyji Unnao: Ashok Kumar Pandey Mohanlalganj (SC): Rajesh Kumar alias Manoj Pradhan Lucknow: Sarwar Malik Kannauj: Imran Bin Zafar Kaushambi (SC): Shubh Narayan Lalganj (SC): Dr. Indu Chaudhary Mirzapur: Manish Tripathi

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election

Uttar Pradesh is among the states which will vote in all seven phases of the general elections.

Check phases and constituency-wise polling dates

First phase (April 19): Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. Second phase (April 26): Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura.

Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura. Third phase (May 7): Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla and Bareilly.

Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla and Bareilly. Fourth phase (May 13): Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich.

Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich. Fifth phase (May 20): Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj and Gonda.

Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj and Gonda. Sixth phase (May 25): Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Basti, Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Machhlishahr.

Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Basti, Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Machhlishahr. Seventh and final phase (June 1): Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj.

