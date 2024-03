Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP announces names of 16 candidates in Uttar Pradesh | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSP chief Mayawati

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday (March 24) released a list of 16 candidates out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has so far announced the candidates of Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Nagina (SC), Muradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat and other seats.

Check full list of BSP candidates:

Saharanpur: Majid Ali Kairana: Shripal Singh Muzaffarnagar: Dara Singh Prajapati Bijnaur: Vijendra Singh Nagina (SC): Surendra Singh Pal Muradabad: Md Irfan Saifi Rampur: Zeeshan Khan Sambhal: Shaulat Ali Amroha: Mujahid Hussian Meerut: Devvrit Tyagi Baghpat: Praveen Bansal Gautam Buddha Nagar: Rajendra Singh Solanki Bulandshahr (SC): Girish Chandra Jatav Aonla: Aabid Ali Pilibhit: Anees Ahmed Khan Shahjahanpur (SC): Daudram Verma

The party has fielded seven Muslim candidates out of the 16 it has fielded in the polls so far. Notably, BSP is not a part of any alliance -- whether NDA or I.N.D.I.A -- which may result in the division of votes in such constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls.

Uttar Pradesh is among the states which will vote in all seven phases of the general elections.

Check phases and constituency-wise polling dates

First phase (April 19):

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

Second phase (April 26):

Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura.

Third phase (May 7):

Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla and Bareilly.

Fourth phase (May 13):

Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich.

Fifth phase (May 20):

Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj and Gonda.

Sixth phase (May 25):

Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Basti, Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Machhlishahr.

ALSO READ | Former Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria joins BJP ahead of LS polls, may be fielded from Ghaziabad