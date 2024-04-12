Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP fields Bheem Rajbhar from Azamgarh, Balkrishna Chouhan in UP's Ghosi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati chairs a meeting of party office-bearers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has revealed its electoral lineup for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, with Bheem Rajbhar and Balkrishna Chouhan emerging as the party’s nominees for the Azamgarh and Ghosi constituencies, respectively. Bheem Rajbhar, chosen as the BSP candidate for Azamgarh constituency, aims to capitalise on the party’s support base and potentially challenge incumbent political dynamics in the region, signaling the BSP's strategic foray into key electoral battlegrounds.

With this latest announcement, BSP has now declared candidates for a total of 46 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the party’s comprehensive electoral preparations for the upcoming polls.

Prominent names fielded

The list included candidates like former MP Balkrishna Chouhan from Ghosi, Mohammad Irfan from Etah, and Shyam Kishor Awasthi from Daurahara, reflecting BSP’s diverse selection strategy to address regional dynamics and voter preferences.

Rallies across 50 districts in UP

Supreme Leader of BSP, Mayawati, along key party figures Akash Anand and Satish Chandra Mishra, is set to lead extensive rallies across approximately 50 districts in Uttar Pradesh, amplifying the party’s election campaign outreach.

Electoral schedule and voting phases

The Election Commission has announced that voting in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases, with polling for all 80 Lok Sabha seats spread across these phases starting from April 19 and concluding on June 1.

