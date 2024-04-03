BJP, allies may win 77 seats in UP, SP to be reduced to just 3: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are projected to make a near-clean sweep in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due in a few weeks. According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, the BJP-led NDA is likely to secure a win on 77 out of a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP), a member of I.N.D.I.A bloc is expected to see a significant reduction in its seat tally, possibly winning just 3 seats.

According to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, BJP's Arun Govil, a famous TV actor, is leading in the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP is also leading in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, as per India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. The saffron party is also leading in seven seats of Western Uttar Pradesh and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is ahead in 1.

The ruling party is leading in 12 seats of Rohilkhand in Uttar Pradesh, while Samajwadi Party (SP) is ahead in 1, as predicted by India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. Additionally, the saffron party is leading in all four seats of Bundelkhand.

UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 (Total Seats: 80)

NDA: 64

Samajwadi Party: 5

Congress: 1

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 10

UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2014

NDA: 73

Samajwadi Party: 5

Congress: 2

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 0

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election

Uttar Pradesh is among the states which will vote in all seven phases of the general elections.

Check phases and constituency-wise polling dates

First phase (April 19): Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. Second phase (April 26): Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura.

Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura. Third phase (May 7): Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla and Bareilly.

Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla and Bareilly. Fourth phase (May 13): Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich.

Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich. Fifth phase (May 20): Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj and Gonda.

Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj and Gonda. Sixth phase (May 25): Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Basti, Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Machhlishahr.

Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Basti, Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Machhlishahr. Seventh and final phase (June 1): Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj.

