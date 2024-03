Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress announces 9 candidates for UP, fields Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress fields party's UP chief Ajai Rai against PM Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress on Saturday announced nine candidates for Uttar Pradesh as it released its 4th list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

The party has fielded its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi seat.

The 'Grand Old Party' has also named Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Danish Ali from Amroha, Ram Nath Sikarwar from Fatehpur Sikri, Alok Mishra from Kanpur, Pradeep Jain Aditya from Jhansi, Tanuj Punia from Barabanki-SC, Akhilesh Pratap Singh from Deoria, Sadan Prasad from Bansgaon-SC.

Overall, the party announced four candidates from Maharashtra, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, 9 from Uttar Pradesh, seven from Tamil Nadu, two each from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Manipur, and one each from Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and West Bengal.

Lok Sabha elections have been scheduled in seven phases beginning from April 19. The counting of votes is set for June 4.

