Greater Noida: Woman jumps to death with her 6-month-old daughter from 16th floor

A woman with her six-month-old daughter jumped to death from the 16th floor of their apartment in Greater Noida. The woman had been battling health issues and depression.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Greater Noida Updated on: January 11, 2024 10:36 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Greater Noida: In a tragic incident, a 33-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death, carrying her six-month-old daughter in her arms, from the 16th floor of her apartment in Greater Noida, said police on Thursday. According to the police, the incident happened late on Tuesday night at a group housing society in Greater Noida West.

Woman was battling depression

The police reported that the woman, who was unwell, was also grappling with depression at the time of the incident. "The woman was living with her family in the society. Her brother informed the police that she was suffering from an illness and was in depression," a police spokesperson said.

The local police are conducting further legal proceedings in the case. 

Mental health experts believe that suicides can be preventable if those in close proximity, such as parents, siblings, spouses, or friends, are able to identify behavioural changes in an individual and engage in conversations to ensure that the person does not harbour doubts about their self-esteem.

(With PTI inputs)

