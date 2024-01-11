Uttar Pradesh: Female student ends life in hostel room, records suicide on camera in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Student ends life in hostel room, records suicide on camera in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Lucknow suicide case: A female student of College of Arts and Craft, a constituent college of Lucknow University (LU), allegedly died by suicide in her room at Tilak Hostel on the campus, by putting her cellphone camera on that recorded the entire sequence of event, the police said.

She hanged herself from a ceiling fan and put her cellphone camera on that recorded the extreme step on Wednesday (January 10) evening.

According to the police officials, the deceased had some dispute with a person who lives in Varanasi and probably it was out of frustration that she took this step.

The room was shared by three students and the incident took place when two of them were away. When the students returned from the market, they found the room locked from inside. With the help of hostel staff, the windowpanes were broken to open the door.

Police investigation underway:

Manisha Singh, Additional DCP (Central), in a statement, said the police team rushed to the hostel after getting information.

"They (police) brought down her body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Her parents and local guardians have been informed about the incident," Singh added.

Lucknow University Spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava, in a press statement, said the girl was a resident of Prayagraj and pursuing the fifth semester of Bachelor of Fine Arts course.

"The reason for the extreme step was not clear yet and the police are investigating the case," he added.

(With agencies inputs)

