Uttar Pradesh: Dalit man beaten to death over love affair in Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh crime news: A man belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly beaten to death over an illicit affair with a married woman of the same village belonging to a different caste in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, the police said.

The incident took place on Monday (January 8) in Jasaula village of Khatauli area. Police said the victim Ankit Kumar had fallen in love with the woman who is in her 30's.

On the day of the incident, Kumar was found in a semi-conscious state with hands and feet tied. He was badly injured and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The woman's husband and a few other locals from the village were later detained by the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Khatauli, Ravi Shankar Mishra, said, "A case was registered against 'unknown persons' under IPC section 302 (murder) and SC/ST Act. The body was sent for autopsy and the report is awaited. Initial probe revealed the crime took place over an illicit affair."

Kumar's family told police that he was taken away by a man from their home on Sunday (January 7).

The victim's brother, Ankur Kumar, said, "He was beaten through the night and found with injuries all over the body at a nearby house on Monday. A muffler, which was used as a noose, was tied around his neck."

(With agencies inputs)

