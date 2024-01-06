Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh: 40-year-old man stabbed to death in Greater Noida

Greater Noida crime news: A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his known persons over a dispute in Greater Noida on Friday (January 5), police said. Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar Sharma said the incident took place at Kondli Bangar village, under Knowledge Park police station limits.

"Local resident Ravindra Chauhan approached the police today and informed about his brother's murder. He has given a complaint, raising suspicion over the involvement of some people from his village in the murder," Sharma said.

"An FIR has been lodged against the named persons and an investigation launched into the case. The body has been sent for post mortem," the officer said.

According to officials, the FIR has been lodged under the IPC sections 147 (rioting) and 302 (murder) against around a dozen people and further legal proceedings are underway. Meanwhile, police force was deployed at the village in the wake of the incident but officials said the situation was under control.

