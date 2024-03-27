In excitement, BJP workers welcome wrong party leader instead of Kanpur Lok Sabha candidate | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV BJP workers welcome wrong BJP leader instead of Kanpur candidate.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In an interesting development, BJP workers mistakenly welcomed another party leader instead of Kanpur candidate Ramesh Awasthi at the Kanpur railway station.

The BJP has allotted a ticket to Ramesh Awasthi instead of its sitting MP in Kanpur for the upcoming polls.

The incident took place when several saffron party workers were at the Kanpur station to welcome him.

As the train arrived, many workers welcomed someone else instead of Ramesh Awasthi.

The saffron party workers welcomed BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad with garlands. At one point, even Nishad was also seen amazed why he got such a huge welcome. However, after listening to slogans with name Ramesh Awasthi, he understood the matter.

He later informed party workers that they have wrongly welcomed him and that Ramesh Awasthi is yet to exit from the train.

After Ramesh Awasthi came out of the coach, he was warmly welcomed by the party workers.

