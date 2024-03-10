Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
Six killed, three injured after car collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

All the victims are residents of Sitamarhi district in Bihar and were returning from a wedding ceremony.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Jaunpur Updated on: March 10, 2024 10:50 IST
Representative image
Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Jaunpur: As many as six people, including two women, were killed and three others were injured after a truck allegedly hit their car in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Sunday.

A total of nine people, including a child, from Bihar's Sitamarhi, were in the car when it met an accident at around 2.30 am today. Out of these nine people, four men and two women died on the spot while a man, woman, and child were injured. The condition of all three injured was said to be critical. They were referred to the Varanasi Trauma Center for treatment.

All the victims were going to their homes after attending a wedding ceremony.

