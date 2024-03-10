Six killed, three injured after car collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Jaunpur: As many as six people, including two women, were killed and three others were injured after a truck allegedly hit their car in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Sunday.

A total of nine people, including a child, from Bihar's Sitamarhi, were in the car when it met an accident at around 2.30 am today. Out of these nine people, four men and two women died on the spot while a man, woman, and child were injured. The condition of all three injured was said to be critical. They were referred to the Varanasi Trauma Center for treatment.

All the victims were going to their homes after attending a wedding ceremony.

