Telangana: Five dead, several injured in road accident in Wanaparthy

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Five people died and six others were injured in a road accident under the Kothkota police station area in Wanaparthy district of Telangana, the police said on Monday (March 4). They were en route to Hyderabad from Bellary.

"Five people died and six were injured in a road accident under the Kothkota police station area in Wanaparthy district. They were going to Hyderabad from Bellary. A case has been registered regarding the incident. Bodies sent to PME," Manjunath Reddy, Sub-Inspector Kothakota police station, said.

More to follow..