Monday, March 04, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Telangana
  4. Telangana: Five dead, several injured in road accident in Wanaparthy

Telangana: Five dead, several injured in road accident in Wanaparthy

They were on their way to Hyderabad from Bellary when the accident took place.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Hyderabad Published on: March 04, 2024 17:00 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Five people died and six others were injured in a road accident under the Kothkota police station area in Wanaparthy district of Telangana, the police said on Monday (March 4). They were en route to Hyderabad from Bellary.

"Five people died and six were injured in a road accident under the Kothkota police station area in Wanaparthy district. They were going to Hyderabad from Bellary. A case has been registered regarding the incident. Bodies sent to PME," Manjunath Reddy, Sub-Inspector Kothakota police station, said.

More to follow..

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Telangana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement