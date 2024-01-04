Uttar Pradesh STF arrests two people for bomb threat to Ram temple, CM Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Ram temple

Bomb threat: A team of Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force on Wednesday (January 3) arrested two people in connection with a threat to bomb Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, STF chief and the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya, officials said.

The accused Tahar Singh and Omprakash Mishra were arrested from Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow. The STF team also recovered the mobile phones used in threat e-mail ID creation and a WiFi Router used to login and send threat e-mail from them.

Here's what probe revealed

The investigation initially revealed that email IDs ‘alamansarikhan608@gmail.com’ and ‘zubairkhanisi199@gmail.com’ were used to send the threat posts.

“After technical analysis of the used email IDs, it was found that Tahar Singh created the email accounts and Omprakash Mishra sent the threat messages. Tahar Singh and Om Prakash Mishra both are from Gonda and work in a paramedical institute,” said officials.

Sender of e-mail associated with ISI

According to the FIR, a threat was sent to Devendra Tiwari, the National President of Bharatiya Kisan Manch, from the email ID of a person named Zuber Khan.

In this email, Zuber described himself as being associated with ISI. Following the registration of the FIR, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF) were deployed to investigate the case.

The threatening email was sent to Devendra in the name of Zuber Khan on the evening of December 27.

Threat to blow up Ram Temple

In the email received by Devendra Tiwari, a bomb threat was issued against CM Yogi, STF ADG Amitabh Yash, and Devendra Tiwari, referring to them as cow servants. Additionally, a threat was made to blow up the under-construction temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Tiwari provided information about the matter by tagging UP 112 on the social media platform X.

Tiwari mentioned that he has received similar threats in the past. Although an FIR has been registered, no concrete action has been taken so far, with the police offering only assurances. He has also expressed concerns about his safety.

