UP Police Special Task Force assigned security duty for Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ram temple complex in Ayodhya and UP Police.

A senior government official announced on Tuesday that a dedicated special task force of the Uttar Pradesh Police will be responsible for ensuring comprehensive security for the upcoming Ram temple complex in Ayodhya. The expansive temple, spanning 70 acres, is set to open to the public following the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

The specialised task force from the UP Police will secure various aspects of the temple premises, including the primary complex constructed in the traditional Nagara architectural style. This main structure will measure 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and stand at a height of 161 feet.

The CRPF played a crucial role in thwarting a terrorist attack on July 5, 2005, at the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid, resulting in the elimination of five militants.

The historic verdict delivered by the Supreme Court in 2019 resolved a century-old temple-mosque dispute. The court supported the construction of the Ram temple at the contested site and mandated finding an alternative five-acre plot for constructing a mosque.

