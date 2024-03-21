Badaun double murder: Javed, second accused, injures self fearing police encounter, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Javed was arrested from Bareilly

In a significant breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested the second accused in connection with the Badaun double murder case. The second accused, identified as Mohammad Javed, was arrested from Bareilly. According to the information, Javed initially fled to Delhi but was later arrested in Bareilly.

A video has also surfaced wherein Javed is heard saying that he came to Bareilly to surrender himself. "I ran straight to Delhi and from there (Badaun)... I have to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have received phone calls from people about what my brother did..." he said.

Javed injures self fearing encounter

The accused, Javed, reportedly inflicted injuries upon himself before reaching the police station in an attempt to evade a potential encounter. It is alleged that Javed resorted to self-harm as a preemptive measure, knowing that in the event of injury, the police would first provide medical treatment. Fearing an encounter by the police, Javed claimed that he is innocent and had no role to play in the murder of two minors, sources said.

Badaun SSP confirmed Javed's arrest

Meanwhile, Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrest of Javed from Bareilly. The SSP further said that Javed is being brought to Badaun and further steps will be taken after interrogation.

Police announced reward of Rs 25,000 on Javed

Javed had been absconding since the murder of two children. Despite the police's search efforts, he remained elusive, prompting authorities to offer a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest. Reports suggest that after the crime, Javed had turned off his mobile phone and fled to Delhi.

Javed revealed that he intended to surrender in Bareilly upon returning from Delhi. However, local residents caught him at the satellite bus stand late at night and handed him over to the police. Subsequently, the Bareilly Police transferred Javed to the custody of the Badaun Police for further proceedings.

Other accused Sajid was killed in encounter

It should be noted here that Sajid, the other individual implicated in the Badaun double murder, was previously killed by the police in an encounter on Tuesday night (March 19). Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, allegedly attacked three brothers -- Ayush,12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds.

After the incident, Sajid's shop was set on fire. Some other shops nearby and a motorcycle were also vandalised by local people and the boys' family members. Later on Wednesday, the police detained the father and uncle of the accused. Police have also not confirmed the motive behind the incident.

