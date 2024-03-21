Budaun double murder: Minors were attacked 23 times with sharp weapon, reveals autopsy

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV One of two accused

Budaun double murder: The post-mortem examinations of two children, who were at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, revealed that they were attacked multiple times with a sharp weapon.

In a horrific incident that has rocked Budaun, two young boys were brutally murdered in their home by a man known to the family. The accused, identified as Sajid (22), allegedly attacked the children, resulting in the deaths of Ayush (12) and Ahaan alias Honey (8), while their brother Yuvraj (10) sustained grievous injuries. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Here's what post-mortem report reveals

As per the autopsy, both children, Ayush and Aahan, were attacked with a sharp weapon multiple times. Ayush sustained 14 wounds on his body, while Aahan had 9 wounds. Sajid attacked both individuals a total of 23 times.

After attacking the neck, multiple strikes with a sharp weapon were made on the back, chest, and legs of both children. The leg wounds indicate that someone was running at the time of the attack and was struck at that moment.

Sajid post-mortem report

According to the preliminary post-mortem report of the deceased accused, Sajid, who was killed in the encounter, he had sustained three bullet wounds.

Hours after the gruesome murder, police engaged in an encounter with the accused, resulting in Sajid's death. His brother, Javed, remains at large, prompting intensified efforts by law enforcement to apprehend him. The encounter has sparked a flurry of reactions, with some expressing relief at swift action while others demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police investigation and detentions

Authorities have detained Babu, the father of the accused brothers, and their uncle Kayamuddin for questioning, as part of efforts to apprehend Javed. The investigation aims to unravel the sequence of events leading to the tragic outcome and determine the motive behind the heinous crime.

Authorities have launched a concerted effort to locate Javed, who remains at large. Multiple teams are conducting continuous raids and combing operations to apprehend the accused and bring him to justice. The initiation of a magisterial inquiry underscores the government's commitment to transparency and accountability in handling cases of alleged encounters. It reflects a proactive approach to addressing public concerns and ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

As the community grapples with shock and grief, the last rites of the two boys were conducted following a post-mortem examination. Heavy police presence in the area underscores efforts to maintain peace and security amidst heightened tensions following the tragic events in Budaun.

Magisterial inquiry ordered

District Magistrate of Budaun, Manoj Kumar Singh, has initiated a magisterial inquiry into the encounter of the accused Sajid in the Budaun double murder case. The inquiry aims to investigate the circumstances surrounding the encounter and provide a comprehensive report within 15 days. Following the encounter, District Magistrate Manoj Kumar Singh announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused, Javed. The police have intensified their search for Javed, with five teams deployed to track him down.

