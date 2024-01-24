Ayodhya: Ram Temple extends 'darshan' timings to deal with heavy rush

Follow us on Image Source : RAM JANMBHOOMI (X) The idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Due to the huge number of devotees visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the administration has taken a decision to extend the time for 'darshan'. Now devotees can have darshan of Ram Lalla till 10:00 pm instead of 7:00 pm.

In the morning shift, darshan will remain open for devotees from 7:00 am to 11:30 am. According to official sources, about five lakh devotees are camping in Ayodhya for darshan at the temple and a regular stream of devotees is coming in.

The Ayodhya district administration has appealed to the devotees to come to Ayodhya after 10-15 days and have darshan of Ram Lalla. It is noteworthy that more than eight thousand policemen are monitoring the system.

Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar and Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad are also camping in Ayodhya to monitor the situation.

The atmosphere of devotion will further peak in the city of Ayodhya as the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi, in collaboration with the International Ramayan and Vedic Research Institute Department of Culture, Uttar Pradesh, will be organising International Ramayan Utsav in the city of Lord Ram from January 24-28, 2024, at Ram Katha Park and Tulsi Udyan in Ayodhya.

The countries performing at the International Ramayan Utsav include Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius and Laos. The' Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday (January 22). The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

