Amit Shah to rally in Noida, backing Gautambuddh Nagar's BJP candidate

After concluding a high-packed political campaign in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, Union Home Minister and star BJP campaigner Amit Shah will today (April 13) hold a rally in Noida in support of party candidate and Gautambuddh Nagar's MP, Dr. Mahesh Sharma.

The rally will be held at Shivalik Park in Sector 33-A and is expected to be attended by over 10,000 people and senior party functionaries.

BJP district president Gajendra Mavi, speaking ahead of the rally, said the BJP will surely register a historic win, and on top of that, the Home Minister is coming to the city to shower us with his guidance. Security and management are in place for this huge rally.”

It is pertinent to note that the urban pockets of Gautam Budh Nagar constituency are considered to be a stronghold of the BJP. And the incumbent MP, Dr. Mahesh Sharma, is eyeing a third win from Gautam Budh Nagar, which will go to the polls on April 26.

Traffic routes diverted

Meanwhile, given the Home Minister's rally, the Noida traffic police issued an advisory on Friday announcing a diversion in key routes that will be effective from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

“Due to the VIP movement, traffic restrictions will be in effect near the Botanical Garden, Sector 37, Shashi Chowk, Sector 31/25 Chowk, NTPC, and Iskcon Temple,” the traffic police said.

The police further advised commuters taking the Noida elevated road from Sector 60 to Iskcon temple to drive straight to Sector 18, as the loop near the temple will be closed.

“Vehicles coming from Kalindi Kunj and Mahamaya fly over towards Sector 37 and onwards will be directed towards Sector 44. Vehicles going from Sector 18 to Sector 37 and Chhalera village will be directed to take a U-turn near the Botanical Garden, go towards GIP Mall and Garden Galleria Mall, and take the Noida Motorway,” the advisory added.



