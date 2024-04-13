Amit Shah's rally in Noida today. THESE roads to be closed | CHECK COMPLETE TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address a public meeting in Noida on Saturday, for which tight security arrangements have been made. In view of Amit Shah's rally, the traffic police has issued an advisory for the passengers. Traffic Police said that a public meeting program is proposed in Noida Shilp Hot Sector 33. Due to this, traffic will be restricted and traffic diversion will be done on Botanical Garden, Sector 37, Shashi Chowk, Sector 31-25 Chowk, NTPC, ISKCON Temple and the roads around the venue of Noida city from 5 to 6 pm.
DCP said that given the program of Home Minister Amit Shah, 800 policemen have been deployed for security and drone cameras are in place to oversee any miscreants' movements.
HERE ARE THE DETAILS
- Traffic coming from Kalindi Kunj/Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37 will be diverted to the destination through Sector 44 U-turn/Chhalaira flyover.
- Commuters going from Sector 49/Chhalaira-Agahpur towards Sector 18 will be sent to the destination through Mahamaya flyover after taking a left turn from Chhalaira/Sector 37 underpass.
- Traffic going from Sector 18 towards Sector 37/Chhalera will be directed to the destination via U-turn before Botanical Garden in front of GIP/Garden Galleria.
- Traffic coming from Sector 41 towards Shashi Chowk roundabout will be diverted from Shashi Chowk towards East Police Station Sector 39 and sent to the destination.
- Traffic coming from Adobe towards NTPC/ISKCON temple will be sent through NTPC underpass.
- The traffic coming down from Sector 60 elevated towards ISKCON temple will be restricted and will be diverted towards Sector 18.
- The traffic coming from Gijhod Chowk towards ISKCON temple will be diverted from Gijhod Chowk towards Sector 57 and sent to the destination.
- The traffic coming towards Sector 18 via elevated from Police Station Phase-3/Sector 67 will be able to take left turn from Sector 60 underpass and go towards the destination via Sector 71/Sector 52.
- Traffic going from Botanical/Sector 37 towards GIP will be diverted from Atta Chowk to Sector 18 and sent to the destination.