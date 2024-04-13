Amit Shah's rally in Noida today. THESE roads to be closed | CHECK COMPLETE TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address a public meeting in Noida on Saturday, for which tight security arrangements have been made. In view of Amit Shah's rally, the traffic police has issued an advisory for the passengers. Traffic Police said that a public meeting program is proposed in Noida Shilp Hot Sector 33. Due to this, traffic will be restricted and traffic diversion will be done on Botanical Garden, Sector 37, Shashi Chowk, Sector 31-25 Chowk, NTPC, ISKCON Temple and the roads around the venue of Noida city from 5 to 6 pm.

DCP said that given the program of Home Minister Amit Shah, 800 policemen have been deployed for security and drone cameras are in place to oversee any miscreants' movements.

HERE ARE THE DETAILS