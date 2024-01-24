CM Yogi Adityanath extends wishes to UP residents on 75th Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

75th Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day: Uttar Pradesh celebrates its foundation day on January 24 every year. This day is known as Uttar Pradesh Diwas or UP Diwas in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his best wishes to the residents of UP.

"Hearty congratulations on 'Uttar Pradesh Day' to all the respected residents of Uttar Pradesh, the land of devotion, power and culture that has been sanctified by the feet of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram and Leeladhari Lord Shri Krishna!", UP CM Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

"Let us be determined to build 'self-reliant Uttar Pradesh' under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," CM Adityanath added.

UP CM addressed an event in Lucknow on the occasion of 75th foundation day of Uttar Pradesh today.

PM Modi, President extends best wishes:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda extended their wishes to the state.

PM Modi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Many best wishes to all the family members of Uttar Pradesh, the holy land of spirituality, knowledge and education, on the foundation day of the state. In the last seven years, the state has written a new story of progress, in which the public has actively participated along with the state government. I am confident that Uttar Pradesh will play a leading role in the resolution journey of developed India."

Know more about UP Diwas:

The United Province was renamed Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950. The Uttar Pradesh government declared January 24 as Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day in May 2017. UP Foundation Day was proposed by the governor Ram Naik.

Since 2018, the celebration goes on for a period of three days. All government departments and institutions participate in the celebrations. UP celebrates its 75th Foundation Day today. It is India's most populated state that holds special significance from a political point of view.

Due to Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day, several programs will be organised from January 24 to February 4, 2024, in Lucknow, Delhi and Noida. Several products will be exhibited under One District One Product (ODOP), along with Shilpotsav in all the districts, like Awadh Shilpgram in Lucknow, Noida Haat Sector-32 and Kharak Singh Marg in Delhi’s Connaught Place.

The Shilpotsav will be organised till February 4 in Lucknow, Delhi, and Noida. Products of craftsmen from different states and cultural programs of the states were organised under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

