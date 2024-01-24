BAPS Swaminarayan Mandirs celebrate historic inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : SWAMINARAYAN SANSTHA BAPS masterfully organised an array of devotional programs under the inspiring guidance of Mahant Swami Maharaj.

In honour of the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a special program was held at over 100 BAPS Swaminarayan Mandirs across North America on Saturday, January 20, 2024. This auspicious event marked the culmination of an extraordinary journey spanning over five centuries, a testament to the sacrifices and unwavering faith of numerous swamis, mahants, acharyas, and devoted individuals.

Under the inspiring guidance of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS masterfully organised an array of devotional programs at 1,500 mandirs and 21,000 Satsang assemblies globally, each event pulsating with vibrant enthusiasm. The mandirs were beautifully transformed into stunning displays of devotion, each one adorned with sparkling lights, glowing diyas, and intricate rangolis that depicted Shri Ram and the new mandir, creating a captivating and spiritual ambience. Heightening the excitement, a meticulously prepared, elaborate Annakut was a feast for the eyes. Delightful treats, including cookies and mandir-shaped cakes, each artfully inscribed with 'Shri Ram', added a special touch to the festivities, captivating everyone with their intricate designs and thoughtful presentation.

The air was charged with devotion as vibrant processions, brimming with energy and fervour, were meticulously organized, weaving through the crowds and creating an atmosphere of divine celebration that was nothing short of magical. In a heartwarming and grand welcome, Shri Ram was reverently welcomed into the assembly in a beautifully decorated palkhi, amidst the joyful chants of the devotees and showering of flower petals. The event was also graced with profound and enlightening speeches by revered swamis and esteemed guests, who shared insights and reflections on the life and teachings of Shri Ram.

“The Ramayan teaches us many lessons, one of them being about the words we use. Speak that which is true, that which is kind, and that which is good for others,” shared Pujya Yogananddas Swami in his discourse on the special occasion in Robbinsville, NJ. He continued to reflect on Bhagwan Shri Ram’s virtues of humility, respect for societal norms, forgiveness, and justice which deeply resonated with the attendees.

In attendance of this auspicious event at Robbinsville, NJ were Swami Debopriyanandji (Bharat Sevashram Sangha of North America), Consul A. K. Vijayakrishnan (Consulate General of India, New York), Amit Chopra (Town Council of Robbinsville), Jai Gulati (School Board Member of Robbinsville), Sukhdev Bhalla (Durga Mandir), Vijayji Muchhal (Geeta Pariwar USA), Ravi Pulipati (Om Sri Sai Balaji Mandir), Arthi Suryanarayanan (Sri Mahaperiyava Manimandapam), Krisna Linga (Shri Ram Chandra Mission/Heartfulness Institute), Dr. Arun Karpur (Shri Krishna Nidhi Foundation), and Sanjay Gupta (Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America).

BAPS cherishes a long history with the Shri Ram Mandir. Pramukh Swami Maharaj performed the pujan of the first Shri Ram Shila that would be laid in the mandir's foundation in 1989. In 2020, Mahant Swami Maharaj performed a pujan for the shilanyas ceremony of the Shri Ram Mandir, where senior swamis from BAPS joined other revered mahatmas and dignitaries from across India.

“After 14 years of exile into the forests, when Bhagwan Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya, everyone experienced immense joy. A similar boundless joy is being experienced by millions of devotees today.” His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj shared these sentiments in a heartfelt letter on the inauguration of Shri Ram Mandir as a tribute to the sacrifices and dedication of all those who have worked tirelessly to make this historic day a reality.

Additionally, BAPS devotees also celebrated by decorating homes and mandirs with diyas and lamps, mirroring Diwali traditions. They also virtually attended the inauguration ceremony webcast from Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha was invited to the event and on his behalf senior swamis from BAPS represented the event. HH Mahant Swami Maharaj joined the celebrations virtually from Gujarat, India.

About BAPS

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a spiritual, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service. Its worldwide network of 3,800 centers supports these character-building activities. Under the guidance and leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS aspires to build a community that is free of addictions as well as morally, ethically, and spiritually pure. For more details, please visit www.baps.org.

About Pramukh Swami Maharaj Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the fifth spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. Under his leadership, BAPS grew into an international spiritual and humanitarian organization with over 3,300 centers worldwide. He dedicated his life to the well-being of others, travelling throughout the world to foster love, peace, harmony, righteousness, faith in God, and service to humanity. With genuine care and compassion, he reached out to all members of society irrespective of class, colour, or age. Recognized and respected as one of India's greatest spiritual teachers, he lived by and promoted the principle: “In the joy of others, lies our own.”

About Mahant Swami Maharaj

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth and current spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. He was ordained a swami by Yogiji Maharaj in 1961 and named Sadhu Keshavjivandas. As he was appointed the head (Mahant) of the Mandir in Mumbai, he became known as Mahant Swami. His devout, humble, and service-focused life earned him the innermost blessings of Yogiji Maharaj and Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Mahant Swami Maharaj travels throughout the world inspiring people through his insightful spiritual discourses and disciplined conduct. His virtuous lifestyle and profound devotion to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and gurus are ideals toward which devotees strive. Mahant Swami Maharaj became the guru and President of BAPS upon Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s passing in 2016.