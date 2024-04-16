70-storey skyscraper temple in Vrindavan would emerge as major display of Indian culture globally: ISKCON

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Vice president of ISKCON Banglore Chanchalapathi Dasa

Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, currently in its initial construction phase in Vrindavan, Mathura, is envisioned to become a major display of Indian culture globally, said a top ISKCON leader.

Chanchalapathi Dasa, vice chairman and co-mentor of the Global Hare Krishna Movement and senior vice president of ISKCON Banglore, in an interview with the news agency shared some significant details regarding the project and how it can boost the accelerated socio-economic development of the Braj region while ensuring equitable benefits to the local economy.

Speaking to the reporter, Dasa talked about the spirituality being practiced in India and the presence of spiritual and religious infrastructure in the country.

He said, "And another example, I'll tell you, is that our honorable prime minister has been making a statement, giving a call to the Indian diaspora. Please bring five Americans from America to bring them to India and show them India. When you bring them to India, of course anybody who's coming from any part of the world, when they're coming to India, they're looking for spirituality."

“Of course they may see good airports. All those things are also impressive and interesting, and they should be there. They're also looking for spirituality. So we must have spiritual and religious infrastructures, which you can be proud of, to bring foreigners and show them. And when you bring them to Vrindavan, you must be able to show this kind of world-class infrastructure built around the message of Krishna. And so that is another important objective,” the ISKCON leader added.

Dasa further reinforced the links between culture and development through tourism. Noting that India’s heritage infrastructure will attract the world’s thinkers, leaders, and others to engage in philosophical discussions, he said the project will lead towards the socio-economic development of the region while also ensuring equitable benefits to the local community.

About the Temple: Highlights

-Being built for USD 80 million, Vrindavan Heritage Tower will be 210 meters high with 70 floors.

-Moreover, designed in an octagonal structure, the Heritage Tower will have four temples: a north wing, a south wing, an east wing, and a west wing.

-Then there are three temples and one memorial Srila Prabhupada on the fourth site

-The temple complex also boasts comfortable accommodation facilities that create a home away from home and enhance the experience of tourists.

-The project will also offer permanent housing facilities for devotees who wish to make Vrindavan their home

-Further, one of the biggest parking facilities, multi-level parking, which can park 3,000 cars at a time, is being created.

