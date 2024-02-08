ISKCON Temple: Know history, significance and facts about Hare Krishna Movement

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know about the ISKCON temple history and the 'Hare Krishna' movement.

The devotees from all over the world chant the 'Hare Krishna' mantra to engage in Lord Krishna's devotion in temples in Mathura, Vrindavan and other parts of India. Apart from India, foreigners are also found chanting this Mahamantra at several places like London, Berlin and New York. There is a special magic in this mantra of Krishna which attracts everyone towards itself. People get so engrossed in chanting the 'Hare Krishna' mantra that at times they do not even have any awareness of worldly affairs.

Here in this article, we will talk about the movement related to this mantra. Yes, you heard it right, this mantra is known as the 'Hare Krishna Movement'. Today this mantra has become an identity of ISKCON i.e. International Society for Krishna Consciousness. Let us know about the history of the Hare Krishna Movement and ISKCON.

How was ISKCON established?

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is also known as the Hare Krishna Movement. This society was founded by Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada in 1966. He was born in Kolkata. He was a great devotee of Lord Krishna and was always engrossed in devotion to Krishna. Because of his devotion to Krishna, he also started the work of writing the records of the Gaudiya sect. This work had such a great impact on Swami Prabhupada that he decided to start the Hare Krishna Movement. After this, he established ISKCON in New York City. After taking Sannyasa, Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada propagated 'Hare Krishna, Hare Ram' all over the world.

Know about the 'Hare Krishna Movement'

In 1965, Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada went alone on a trip to America. After arriving in New York City, Prabhupada struggled alone for a year to establish his Hare Krishna Movement. He used to give lectures wherever he used to get the opportunity and people started getting interested in his teaching. Subsequently, in 1966, working from an obscure storefront on the Lower East Side of New York City, Prabhupada nevertheless founded a spiritual society for worldwide participation. He named it the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). This is how the Hare Krishna Movement started in America. Today, ISKCON includes more than 400 temples, 40 rural communities and more than 100 vegetarian restaurants around the world.

What is the purpose of ISKCON?

The aim of ISKCON is that through this people of the country and the world can connect with God and get the benefits of spiritual understanding, unity and peace. ISKCON follows the teachings of the Vedas and Vedic texts. It contains the Srimad Bhagavad Gita which teaches Vaishnavism or devotion to God (Krishna) in the supreme personal aspect of Sri Radha Krishna. These teachings are received through the didactic tradition known as the Brahma-Madhva-Gaudiya Vaishnava sect. ISKCON followers spread Geeta and Hindu religion and culture all over the world.

Followers of ISKCON have to keep these rules in mind

Followers of ISKCON have to stay away from Tamasic items (meat, alcohol, garlic and onion). Along with this, a follower of ISKCON has to chant the rosary named Hare Krishna at least 16 times. Apart from this, Geeta and scriptures related to Indian religious history also have to be studied. Followers of ISKCON have to stay away from any kind of wrong conduct.

