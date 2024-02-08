PM Modi attends 150th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada: Facts about the spiritual guru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an event marking the 150th birth anniversary of spiritual guru Srila Prabhupada at the Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday. The PM also released a commemorative stamp and a coin in honour of the great spiritual guru.
Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura, also known as Srila Prabhupada, was a spiritual leader and the founder of the Gaudiya Matha, a Vaishnava religious organization. He was born on February 6, 1874, in Puri, India, and is considered to be one of the most influential spiritual masters of the 20th century. Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura is known for his dedication to spreading the teachings of Gaudiya Vaishnavism and for his commitment to preserving the ancient Vedic traditions.
Here are some interesting facts about this great saint that you may not know:
- A Born Devotee: Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura was born into a family of devotees. His father, Bhaktivinoda Thakura, was a prominent Vaishnava scholar and activist who played a crucial role in reviving the teachings of Lord Chaitanya. His mother, Bhagavati Devi, was also a devout follower of Lord Krishna.
- An Early Spiritual Awakening: Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura showed signs of spiritual inclination from a very young age. At just five years old, he would sit in meditation for hours at a time and recite verses from the Bhagavad Gita and other scriptures.
- A Passion for Learning: Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and spent most of his childhood and youth studying various Vedic texts and scriptures. He was particularly interested in the works of Rupa Goswami and other Vaishnava saints.
- A Visionary Leader: Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura had a clear vision of spreading the message of Gaudiya Vaishnavism beyond the Indian subcontinent. He believed that the teachings of Lord Chaitanya had the power to bring about a spiritual revolution in the world.
- A Spiritual Journey: In 1918, Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura embarked on a journey to visit holy places associated with Lord Chaitanya, such as Vrindavan and Mayapur. During this trip, he met many spiritual leaders and gained a deeper understanding of the teachings of Lord Chaitanya.
- The Founding of Gaudiya Matha: In 1920, Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura established the Gaudiya Matha in Kolkata, to propagate the teachings of Lord Chaitanya. He also founded the monthly magazine 'Sri Gaudiya Darshan' to spread the message of Gaudiya Vaishnavism to a wider audience.
- A Master Preacher: Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura was an eloquent speaker and a prolific writer. He gave numerous lectures and wrote extensively on various spiritual topics, including the philosophy of Gaudiya Vaishnavism, devotional service, and the importance of chanting the Hare Krishna mantra.
- A Proponent of Authenticity: Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura was known for his strict adherence to authentic Vedic traditions and teachings. He strongly opposed any form of devotional practice that deviated from the original teachings of Lord Chaitanya.
- A Global Influence: Under Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura's guidance, the Gaudiya Matha grew into a worldwide organization with branches in different countries, including the United States, England, and Germany. He also sent his disciples to establish branches of the Gaudiya Matha in Japan and other Asian countries.
- A Lasting Legacy: Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura passed away on January 1st, 1937, but his legacy lives on through his disciples and followers. His teachings continue to inspire millions of people around the world to this day.