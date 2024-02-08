PM Modi attends 150th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada: Facts about the spiritual guru

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know everything about Srila Prabhupada Ji.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an event marking the 150th birth anniversary of spiritual guru Srila Prabhupada at the Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday. The PM also released a commemorative stamp and a coin in honour of the great spiritual guru.

Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura, also known as Srila Prabhupada, was a spiritual leader and the founder of the Gaudiya Matha, a Vaishnava religious organization. He was born on February 6, 1874, in Puri, India, and is considered to be one of the most influential spiritual masters of the 20th century. Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura is known for his dedication to spreading the teachings of Gaudiya Vaishnavism and for his commitment to preserving the ancient Vedic traditions.

Here are some interesting facts about this great saint that you may not know: