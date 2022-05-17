Thieves return 14 stolen idols from Balaji temple after having 'nightmares'

Tuesday, May 17, 2022
     
"Out of 16 stolen idols, 14 were found mysteriously in a sack near the residence of Mahant Rambalak on Sunday," Station House Officer of Sadar Kotwali Karvi, Rajiv Kumar Singh said. He also informed that the priest also found a letter with the sack in which thieves wrote that they were having scary dreams at night, so because of fear they are returning the idols.  

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 17, 2022 12:33 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Thieves returned 14 stolen 'ashtadhatu' idols to the priest of an ancient Balaji temple here claiming they were having nightmares after committing the crime, police said on Monday.

"16 ashtadhatu idols worth several crores were stolen from the ancient Balaji temple at Taraunha on the night of May 9. In this connection, Mahant Rambalak had lodged an FIR against unknown thieves," Station House Officer of Sadar Kotwali Karvi, Rajiv Kumar Singh, said.

"Out of 16 stolen idols, 14 were found mysteriously in a sack near the residence of Mahant Rambalak on Sunday," he said, adding that the priest also found a letter with the sack in which thieves wrote that they were having scary dreams at night, so because of fear they are returning the idols.

At present all the 14 'ashtadhatu' (made up of eight metals) idols have been deposited in the Kotwali and further action is being taken, he added.

 

