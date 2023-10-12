Siachen Warriors establishes first-ever BSNL's tower at forward posts of highest battlefield | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN ARMY (X) BSNL service on the international border will benefit the Army, ITBP, as well as BRO jawans and labourers.

In a significant development, the Siachen Warriors have established the first-ever BSNL BTS (Base Transceiver Station) at the forward posts of the highest battlefield. Indian Army on Thursday informed that the Base Transceiver Station was established on October 6 to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet.

The captivating pictures from the site are doing rounds on social media, where, Siachen Warriors were seen installing the towers. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Fire and Fury Corps said, "Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 06 October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet."

Earlier an official had informed that the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) telecommunications company will set up mobile towers in several areas including Nelong and Jadung villages on the international India-China border in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

Land has been made available to BSNL

District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said that land has been made available to BSNL in several locations, including Nelong and Jadung, and the installation of towers has begun.

Parwal also stated that the launch of the BSNL service on the international border will benefit the Army, ITBP, as well as BRO jawans and labourers.

(with inputs from ANI)

