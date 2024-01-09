Amid tension with Maldives, Delhi Police's post on 'taking break' goes viral: 'Visit beautiful Lakshadweep'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi in Lakshadweep

Amid controversy with the Maldives over derogatory remarks for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi Police on Tuesday tweeted and advocated for boosting tourism in Lakshadweep through its social media pages. The three deputy ministers used disparaging comments against Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

The remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives. Many prominent personalities including Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, appealed to people on Sunday to explore "Indian islands" and coastal destinations.

In the post on X Delhi Police said, "Don't drive stressed. Get proper sleep. Take a break. Visit beautiful Lakshadweep."

Diplomatic impact

As the row escalated, India's leading travel platform EaseMyTrip said it has suspended bookings to the Maldives. The Maldivian envoy to India was on Monday summoned to the external affairs ministry and conveyed its strong concerns over disparaging social media posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Male, the Maldivian government conveyed to Indian High Commissioner Munu Muhawar that the remarks against Modi do not represent its views.