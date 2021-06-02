Image Source : TWITTER/@PRIYANKAJSHUKLA Viral video: Three-year-old names capitals of all countries in the world like a pro

A viral video of a three-year-old girl flawlessly saying the names of different world capitals has taken the internet by storm. Netizens are not just impressed but also surprised with her exceptional talent. Recently, an IAS officer from Chhattisgarh, Dr Priyanka Shukla took to her Twitter and shared a video of her colleague Pradeep Tandan's daughter Pranina. The nearly 1.3-minute video shows the talented girl promptly replying when quizzed about several countries. The little girl can say the names of 205 world capitals.

“How many country capitals do you know?” the IAS officer asked while sharing the video. She also revealed that Tandan explained that Pranina’s memory has been extraordinary from the very beginning.

Netizens heaped praises for the girl. However, some of the people showed concern if the girl was not pressurised to learn these. Taking to Twitter, the girl’s father said, “These are her extra learnings with her interest in a playful way.”

Some showered her with praises then some joked that she is already a great future candidate for the UPSC exams. Check out Netizens reactions here: